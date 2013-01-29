FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Banks show no sign of restocking ECB loans
January 29, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

MONEY MARKETS-Banks show no sign of restocking ECB loans

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Banks do not increase ECB seven-day funds after LTRO
repayment
    * Reduction in liquidity fully intact, three-month funding
on Wed
    * Money market rates expected to continue rising

    By Marc Jones
    LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Money market rates showed no sign
of giving up their recent gains on Tuesday after banks passed on
the first of two chances this week to replace their three-year
ECB crisis loans with alternative shorter-term funding.
    Banks will return 137.2 billion euros to the European
Central Bank on Wednesday, just over a quarter of the 489
billion euros the central bank shovelled into markets in the
first of its two crisis offerings just over a year ago.
    They opted not to take the first of this week's two
opportunities to replace the money by keeping their stock of
seven-day ECB funding virtually unchanged on Tuesday at just
under 125 billion euros.  
    The latest Reuters poll estimates demand for Wednesday's
three-month loans will be around 10 billion euros. If that is
correct, the reduction in so-called excess liquidity would be
roughly 130 billion euros, taking it below 500 billion euros for
the first time in almost a year.
   
    "In general it underlines that these are genuine repayments,
and is indicative of an improvement in the funding markets,"
said a London-based money market trader who requested anonymity.
    "Banks are a lot more comfortable with their funding
situation and the really acute phase of the crisis seems to have
eased."
    Wholesale bank funding prices jumped on Friday when the ECB
announced the larger-than-expected early repayment of its
three-year loans. Benchmark three-month Euribor rates
 hit their highest in four months and one-year
Eonia rates climbed to their highest since mid-June.
    There was little sign of a significant fall back on Tuesday,
with one-year Eonia firmly above 0.2 percent shortly after the
one-week tender and Euribor futures <0#FEI:> pointing to higher
rates across the curve, particularly between 2014 to 2017.
    The reduction of cash in the banking system is effectively a
tightening of monetary conditions and has the same effect as a
fractional interest rate hike.
    The euro hit an 11-month high of $1.3480 on Friday
after the repayment. It has slipped slightly since but inched up
from $1.3440 to $1.3459 after Tuesday's take-up of seven-day
funding came in well below the 135 billion euros forecast. 
        
    GUARANTEED ACCOMMODATION 
    Money market rates effectively determine what interest rates
banks charge firms and consumers and a sudden spike in rates
could put unwanted stress on the euro zone's fragile post-crisis
economic recovery.
    With banks now able to pay back as little or as much as they
want each week of their crisis loans, influential ECB Board
member Peter Praet demonstrated the ECB's sensitivity to a
too-rapid withdrawal of liquidity shortly after Tuesday's
operation.
    "We will exert vigilance to ensure that ... the overall
liquidity conditions prevailing in the money market will remain
consistent with the degree of accommodation that the current
outlook for prices and real activity warrant," Praet said in the
text of a speech. 
    As prices are clearly now on the rise, traders are focusing
on the weekly repayments of the ECB's three-year loans to see
how quickly the excess liquidity in the system is reduced.
    "Everyone is going to be watching what is going to be paid
down each week. It's a bit of a lottery but from what we have
seen the bias is favouring larger rather than smaller repayments
so it will be interesting to see how it tracks," said a trader.

 (Additional reporting Anirban Nag and William James; Editing by
Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
