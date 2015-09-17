FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Traders see chance of 2015 U.S. rate hike fading
September 17, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders see chance of 2015 U.S. rate hike fading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures jumped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, raising doubts whether the central bank might end its near-zero rate policy at all by year-end.

The December federal funds contract peaked at 99.775, its highest level in about 3-1/2 weeks. This implied traders see a 47 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates at its December policy meeting.

Early Thursday, December fed funds futures suggested traders placed a 64 percent chance of a Fed rate hike. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

