MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hold losses after FOMC minutes
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 6:28 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hold losses after FOMC minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures held earlier losses on Thursday as minutes on the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting did not change traders’ expectations on the timing and path of U.S. rate increases.

The record of the Sept. 16-17 meeting showed the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting group, showed most members felt the domestic economy proved strong enough for a rate increase but decided it was “prudent” to wait due to risks from a slowing global economy.

Federal funds futures implied traders still see only a 7 percent chance of the FOMC raising rates at its Oct. 27-28 meeting and a 39 percent chance of such a move at its Dec. 15-16 meeting.

Rates futures suggested traders anticipate the first Fed rate increase since 2006 would occur at the FOMC meeting in March 2016 at the earliest. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

