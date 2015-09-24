MONEY MARKET-U.S. fed funds futures hit contract highs

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures rose on Thursday with federal funds futures for mid-2016 and early 2017 delivery hitting contract highs on bets the Federal Reserve may not raise rates until 2016 due to worries about a weakening global economy.

Fed funds futures implied traders see an 11 percent chance the U.S. central bank would end its near zero rate policy at its October, unchanged from Wednesday’s close, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch program.

They suggested traders priced in a 35 percent of a Fed rate hike in December and a 46 percent likelihood of a Fed rate increase in January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)