FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKET-U.S. fed funds futures hit contract highs
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKET-U.S. fed funds futures hit contract highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures rose on Thursday with federal funds futures for mid-2016 and early 2017 delivery hitting contract highs on bets the Federal Reserve may not raise rates until 2016 due to worries about a weakening global economy.

Fed funds futures implied traders see an 11 percent chance the U.S. central bank would end its near zero rate policy at its October, unchanged from Wednesday’s close, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch program.

They suggested traders priced in a 35 percent of a Fed rate hike in December and a 46 percent likelihood of a Fed rate increase in January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.