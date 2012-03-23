MONEY MARKETS-Bank rates, swaps may weaken on growth concerns

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - Some U.S. bank funding indicators may be vulnerable to new weakness as the liquidity improvements brought by cheap central bank loans wear off and investors worry about a new slowdown in global economic growth.

The cost for banks to obtain short-term, dollar-based loans has flattened out in the past few weeks after initially showing significant improvement from the European Central Bank’s three-year loan tenders, which were fist offered in December.

The three-month London interbank offered rate, for example, has largely traded sideways since March 8 at around 47 basis points. The rate fell to 0.47315 percent on Friday from 0.47365 percent on Thursday.

The initial improvement sparked by the central bank loans has largely run its course as investors realize that the funds alleviated bank liquidity concerns but have not translated to real economic improvement, said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

“It’s becoming clear that it was something of a placebo effect in the sense that it didn’t really have any real economic impact,” he said. “The concern has shifted in the other direction.”

U.S. Treasuries regained safe-haven appeal this week after a dramatic sell-off last week, as fears over a slowdown in China’s economy raised global growth concerns and data showed an unexpected drop in euro-zone manufacturing.

Italy, Spain and Greece’s debt yields also spiked on Friday as investors worried that the countries may not achieve the economic improvement needed to reduce their heavy debt.

Many investors are now reconsidering economic growth projections in light of what had recently been very bullish hopes.

Gilhooly sees Treasuries yields as likely to increase again as U.S. economic data improves, even if growth is less than some expect.

In the short-term, however, a hedge against renewed risk aversion from European headlines or economic weakness is to bet on widening two-year interest rate swap spreads.

“With renewed concerns coming from Europe a good hedge from being short the treasury market is to buy 2-year spreads,” he said.

The swaps, which are seen as a proxy for bank credit risk, have largely failed to break below the 25-basis-point area, where they have traded for the past three weeks. The spreads tightened to 26 basis points on Friday from around 50 basis points at the end of the year.

Eurodollar and Euribor futures contracts also both increased on Friday as declining growth projections and renewed focus on peripheral European nations led investors to pull back expectations of when central banks will increase rates.

“We’re fading the whole move from last week,” said BNP Paribas strategist Matteo Regesta.

“Clearly the weak data in the euro zone helped, and this kind of focus on the periphery, that there is no normalization in the debt crisis, is introducing risk-off moves in the market, which, in turn, pushes rates lower,” he said.