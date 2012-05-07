FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-US rates steady after European voting
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

MONEY MARKETS-US rates steady after European voting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Short-term dollar borrowing costs little changed
    * Safe-haven bids after French, Greek elections short-lived
    * No dollar, sterling Libor fixings due to UK holiday

    By Richard Leong	
    NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term borrowing costs
for banks and Wall Street held steady o n Monday even after
French and Greek voters ousted incumbent government leaders this
weekend, stoking worries about a unified leadership to curb the
region's debt crisis.	
    Nervous investors briefly parked cash into Treasury bills
and overnight repurchase agreements, driving their interest
rates lower on concerns Greece under a new ruling party might
not follow through on government budget cuts to obtain a second
bailout, analysts and investors said.	
    A shift into these perceived cash equivalents also came on
the heels of Socialist Francois Hollande's victory over
conservative French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Hollande pledged
to rein in the region's drive toward austerity, a policy of
Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Hollande promised
to focus on restoring growth. 	
    Interest rates on Treasury bills and overnight repos secured
by U.S. government debt retraced their initial decline, as
worries about the consequences for the euro zone faded and
investors moved money back into stocks, the euro and other
riskier assets, investors and analysts said. 	
    "There was a knee-jerk, flight-to-quality reaction on the
elections and growth worries here, in  Europe and China," said
Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW Group in Los Angeles,
which manages $128 billion in assets. "Things have kind of
calmed down."	
    Fading safe-haven bids might have affected Monday's two
T-bill auctions.	
    The U.S. Treasury Department's combined $58 billion sale of
three-month and six-month securities fetched fewer bids than a
week earlier. The interest rates on these new three-month and
six-month bills  came in at 0.090
percent and 0.145 percent, respectively, little changed from
last week.  	
    In repo trading, bids on overnight loans for banks and Wall
Street dealers were last quoted at 0.25 percent,
compared with 0.26 percent late on Friday.	
    In the interbank market, there were no fixings for sterling
and dollar London interbank offered rates on Monday due to a
British bank holiday.	
    Libor on three-month dollars was fixed at
0.46585 percent on Friday. It has not changed in eight sessions.	
    Three-month euro Libor fell again to 0.61821
percent on Monday, the lowest level since May 4, 2010 when it
was fixed at 0.61500 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.