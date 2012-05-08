MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates steady before downgrades

* U.S. repo rates flat before Moody's bank downgrades * Money market funds lend less due to falling assets * Elevated repo rates may curb bids for new Treasuries By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. money market rates held steady o n T uesday as investors refrained from parking more cash in ultra-short dated securities ahead of likely bank downgrades from Moody's Investors Service. Investors, while not adding to their money market holdings, have maintained their existing positions given the possibility of more central bank stimulus in reaction to signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and renewed deterioration of the festering debt problem in Europe, analysts said. On April 13, Moody's said it will begin to announce its decisions on the credit ratings on European banks and global investment banks, starting in early May and concluding by the end of June. Analysts expect Moody's will first downgrade Spanish and Italian banks due to their heavy holdings of troubled euro zone sovereign debt. "Because the downgrades haven't happened yet, no one needs to change their funding rates yet," said Mary Beth Fisher, an interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. In the interbank market, the London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars held steady. There was no dollar Libor fixing on Monday due to a British bank holiday. Libor on three-month dollars held again at 0.46585 percent. It has not changed in nine sessions. Three-month euro Libor slipped to 0.61750 percent, approaching its lowest level since May 4, 2010, when it was fixed at 0.61500 percent. In the repurchase agreement (repo) market, bids on overnight loans secured by Treasuries as collateral were last quoted at 0.24 percent, compared with 0.25 percent on Monday. The cost for this cash source for banks and Wall Street firms has remained elevated due to several factors, including less investment from money market funds and smaller-than-expected seasonal declines in competing Treasury bills, analysts said. Money market funds are major lenders in the repo market, but they have experienced heavy redemptions in recent weeks on concerns about regulatory overhaul of the entire industry and whether Moody's bank downgrades could hurt the value of fund investments. Money fund assets have fallen to $2.534 trillion last week, down $1.370 trillion from the end of 2011, according to data firm iMoneyNet. The U.S. Treasury Department sold $30 billion of one-month bills o n T uesday, fetching the strongest bidding in four months. The interest rate offered on them cleared at 0.075 percent, down slightly from last week's 0.080 percent. On the other hand, analysts said elevated repo rates have reduced the profitability for traders to buy new Treasuries, given their rock-bottom yields. Because current Treasury yields are "not attractive," investors might rein in their bidding for Tuesday's $32 billion three-year note sale, part of this week's $72 billion in coupon-bearing Treasuries supply, Nomura Securities strategists said. The relatively high repo rate could be "hurting carry for leveraged investors," they wrote in a research note on the three-year auction published earlier Tuesday.