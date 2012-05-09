FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures fall on Europe worries
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures fall on Europe worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Front-month Eurodollar futures fall, deferreds up
    * Dollar Libor rises first time in two weeks
    * Two-year U.S. swap spread broke 200-day moving average


    By Richard Leong	
    NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. short-term
interest rate futures fell on Wednesday on jitters that Greece's
political turmoil and Spain's bank woes will deepen Europe's
debt crisis, causing investors to cut lending to the region's
already wobbly banking system.	
    Fear that euro zone banks will struggle to raise dollars in
the open market manifested itself in the first rise in the
London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars 
in about two weeks.	
    The increase in this benchmark on interbank borrowing cost
coincided with a rise in yields on Spanish and other
government debt among weaker euro zone countries. 	
    Spanish bank shares, led by Bankia were a drag on
European stocks. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.3 percent on Wednesday. 	
    "European financials are under pressure and sovereign debt
spreads are also under pressure," said Richard Gilhooly, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.	
    Eurodollar futures, which gauge traders' view on the future
level of dollar Libor, for delivery through mid-2014 
were down as much 3.5 basis points in late morning trading.	
    These contracts traded collectively, known as "packs,"
traded 2 to 3 basis points lower.	
    Weaker front-month packs, together with a higher Libor
fixing, spurred heavy selling in U.S. interest rate swaps,
traders and analysts said.	
    The interest rate on two-year interest rate swap agreements
 was last bid at 0.5760 percent, up 3 basis points
on the day. 	
    The yield premium on two-year interest rate swap contracts
over two-year Treasuries, which is seen as a
gauge of investor risk aversion and private dollar funding cost,
rose 2.50 basis points to a mid-quote of 33.50 basis points.	
    The two-year swap spread touched 34.50 basis points earlier,
a level not seen since late February. It broke its 200-day
moving average of 34.00 basis points. 	
    On the other hand, latter month Eurodollar contracts rose on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central
Bank will leave policy rates longer than previously thought
and/or embark on more bond purchases to help their economies.	
    So-called "Blue" and "Gold" packs, or Eurodollar packages
with contracts for delivery in mid-2015 to early 2017, were up
1.50 basis points to 1.75 basis points from Tuesday's close.	
 	
    Earlier in London, Libor on three-month dollars 
rose 0.1 basis point at 0.46685 percent. It had not changed in
the previous nine sessions. 	
    Libor is a rate benchmark for $360 trillion worth of
financial products worldwide.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
