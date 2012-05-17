FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-US CP outstanding grows for 3rd straight week
#Funds News
May 17, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

MONEY MARKETS-US CP outstanding grows for 3rd straight week

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* US seasonally adjusted CP outstanding grows for 3rd week
    * ECB move on Greek banks a warning to other countries
    * Worries over health of Spanish banks grow


    By Chris Reese and Kirsten Donovan	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. seasonally
adjusted commercial paper market grew for the third straight
week this week, suggesting rising interest in lending to finance
inventories and payrolls and to fund short-term corporate debt,
Federal Reserve data showed on T hur sday.	
    The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew by $27.2
billion to $993.6 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the
week ended May 16 from a seasonally adjusted $966.4 billion
outstanding a week earlier.    	
    However, the size of the market without seasonal adjustments
shrank by $2 billion in the latest week, to $1.027 trillion from
$1.029 trillion. U.S. not-seasonally adjusted foreign financial
commercial paper outstanding shrank by $1.4 billion in the
latest week to $200.9 billion, from $202.2 billion.  	
    Three-month dollar-denominated London Interbank Offered
Rates (Libor) held steady o n T hursday at 0.46685
percent. Dollar Libor has been holding relatively steady since
mid-April, after dipping from the recent high near 0.58 percent
at the beginning of the year.	
    Separately, analysts said the European Central Bank's move
to stop providing liquidity to some Greek banks is a warning for
other countries to take the steps needed to get their banking
systems in order.	
    The ECB confirmed on Wednesday that some severely
undercapitalised Greek banks could no longer fund themselves at
the euro zone central bank and had moved to Emergency Liquidity
Assistance (ELA) funded by the national Bank of Greece.
   	
    "The ECB is now shielding itself much more than was
previously the case. They won't destroy their balance sheet for
a single country - their actions underpin that," said
London-based Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.  	
    "The ECB is playing hardball with Greek banks ... we may
also see undercapitalised banks in Spain, where you can't take
it for granted that the ECB will grant access to all Spanish
banks, no matter what."  	
    Spain has stepped up efforts to soothe concerns over its
banking sector, ordering lenders to set aside 30 billion euros
in addition to the 54 billion euros ordered in February to
provision against losses on loans that are still performing, as
well as against bad ones.  	
    But the government's takeover of Bankia has rattled markets.
The bank's shares fell 20 percent o n T hursday after a
newspaper report - denied by Spain's economy secretary - that
its customers had withdrawn more than 1 billion euros from their
accounts over the last week.  	
    The prospect of yet more state liabilities accruing from the
Spanish banking system due to bad loans from a burst property
bubble is weighing heavily on Spanish government bond yields.   	
    "The ECB is now intent to ... actively put pressure on some
institutions, and particularly on political leaders to step up
to the plate," said James Nixon, chief European economist at
Societe Generale in London.  	
    "The bigger game is the ECB feels euro zone leaders haven't
done enough to increase the size of the stability mechanism and
there's reluctance to use those official channels. The ECB are
basically going to force them to do that."  	
    The ECB's most recent weekly financial statement showed 11
billion euros of longer-term low-cost funding had been repaid to
it before maturity - an unusual move, and only possible if a
bank loses its eligibility as a counterparty or falls short of 
collateral to post against what it has borrowed.  	
    Weekly borrowing in the same period also fell by around 12
billion euros, with the corresponding entry accounting for
emergency loans rising almost 20 billion euros, suggesting a 
link to Greek banks losing access to ECB funding.    	
    Spain's banks have borrowed over 300 billion euros from the
ECB, almost a third of its outstanding financing operations.   	
    As the effects of the ECB's injection of nearly one trillion
euros of cash into the banking system fade, euro zone
three-month bank-to-bank lending rates edged
higher on Thu rsday - the first rise seen since the two
three-year financing operations kicked off in December.

