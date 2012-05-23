MONEY MARKETS-Repo rates fall, but seen opening higher

* Repo rates say elevated despite European worries * Euribor rates reach fresh 2-year lows * Fitch data shows U.S. lending to European banks down 2 pct * Lower demand, cheap ECB lines limit dollar funding risks (Adds repo rates, comment) By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Rates on repurchase agreements fell late Wednesday after opening higher following a similar fall on Tuesday, analysts said. "Repo closed at zero late Tuesday when someone had to scramble for collateral, but it opened right back up at 17 to 15 basis points on Wednesday," said Roseanne Briggen, market analyst at IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. The same phenomenon occurred on Wednesday, with repo rates closing at 5 basis points. "It looks like some traders got short collateral; or more buyers of collateral surfaced as a result of the angst about Greece exiting the euro," Briggen said. "Still, overnight general collateral is expected to open at 18 basis points to 15 basis points on Thursday so it does not look like collateral is disappearing," she said. Repo markets tend to be one of the most liquid markets for parking money for short-term purposes. That the repo is executed on an overnight basis lets investors change their positions daily according to their needs. "The repo rate has been high for a while because a lot of money market funds are not as flush with cash so there is a lack of buyers in the collateral market," Briggen said. U.S. money market fund assets rose by $1.35 billion to $2.541 trillion in the week ended May 22, the Money Fund Report said on We dnesday. But that level is still well below the all-time high of $3.849 trillion as of Jan. 13, 2009, noted Mike Krasner, managing editor at iMoneyNet Inc in Westborough, Mass. Increased Treasury bill issuance in the first part of the year and Federal Reserve sales of short-dated bills and coupons as part of its Operation Twist effort to keep long-term interest rates low have also put some upward pressure on repo rates, analysts said. People who need to finance Treasury positions on a short-term basis can raise money to pay for those positions in the repo market; counterparties that are long cash can invest those proceeds to finance dealer inventory on a secured basis, using the securities as collateral. With the euro falling to a 21-month low on Wednesday on worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, "one would think repo rates would be at zero again with everyone and their mother looking for liquid assets," Briggen said. "But right now you're not seeing that demand even when stocks tumble and European worries intensify," she said. Overseas, euro zone three-month bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new two-year lows o n W ednesday as the ECB's three-year funding supplied markets with ample liquidity. The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent again this month, has put more than 1 trillion euros of long-term funds into the banking system since the end of last year, a move that has cut interbank rates in half. Three-month Euribor rates fell further to 0.680 percent and six-month Euribor rates dropped to 0.964 percent on Wednesday. Fitch, meanwhile, noted that U.S. money market funds remain cautious about lending to European banks, trimming exposure by 2 percent since the end of March. But the data showed no sign of another dollar funding crunch on the horizon. In late 2011, access to dollars froze as U.S. lenders cut lines of credit when the euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf the large economies of Italy and Spain. This forced euro zone banks to pay a huge premium to get hold of U.S. currency. Overall lending to European banks is still half what it was in May last year, Fitch said. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Dan Grebler)