FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. commercial paper market grew in latest week
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. commercial paper market grew in latest week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. seasonally adjusted U.S. commercial paper grew
    * Not seasonally adjusted CP outstanding fell
    * Some analysts give more weight to data that is not
adjusted
    * Euribor rates fall to new two-year lows


    By Ellen Freilich	
    NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. seasonally adjusted
commercial paper outstanding rose $14.9 billion in the week
ended May 23, according to data released by the Federal Reserve
on Thursday.  	
    Meanwhile, not seasonally adjusted commercial paper fell 
$4.6 billion in the week while not seasonally adjusted foreign
bank commercial paper outstanding shrank $1.6 billion.
 	
    Some analysts are putting more weight on the data that are
not seasonally adjusted, however, saying the extreme events of
the financial crisis make seasonally adjusted data more volatile
than that without seasonal adjustments.	
    "The unadjusted data might be more accurate than the
adjusted data," said Ray Stone, managing director at Stone &
McCarthy Research Associates.	
    "Even before Lehman Brothers failed you had a plunge in
commercial paper outstanding and after Lehman it became
extremely acute," he said. "Seasonal adjustment factors get
cranked into the history so the non-seasonally adjusted data has
actually been smoother than the seasonally adjusted data,
whereas usually there is more 'noise" in the non-seasonally
adjusted data.	
    "Economists are accustomed to using seasonally adjusted
data, but in this case, it's better to pay more attention to the
non-seasonally adjusted data when looking for the macro
implications," Stone said.	
    Overseas, key euro zone three-month bank-to-bank lending
rates fell to new two-year lows as the European Central Bank's
long-term funding operations supplied the financial system with
ample liquidity.	
    The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months
has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within
striking distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.	
    The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent
again this month, has put more than 1 trillion
euros of three-year funds into the banking system since the end
of last year, and interbank rates have fallen by half since. 	
    Three-month Euribor rates fell to 0.677
percent from 0.680 percent on Wednesday. The equivalent Libor
rate, compiled from London-based banks, also
slipped, falling to a 13-month low of 0.60436 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.