MONEY MARKETS-US SA commercial paper market grows on week
May 31, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

MONEY MARKETS-US SA commercial paper market grows on week

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* US seasonally adjusted CP market grows for fifth week
    * Traders step up bets that ECB action will depress rates
    * Eonia falling to new lows across curve, below depo rate


    By Chris Reese and William James	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. seasonally
adjusted commercial paper market grew for a fifth consecutive
week in the latest week, suggesting business appetite for
short-term debt while the U.S. economy grows at a modest pace,
Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.	
    The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew by $20
billion to $1.029 trillion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the
week ended May 30 from a seasonally adjusted $1.009 trillion
outstanding a week earlier.  	
    The size of the market without seasonal adjustments shrank
by $4.1 billion in the latest week, to $1.018 trillion from
$1.022 trillion.       	
    U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial
paper outstanding grew by $5.3 billion to $204.9 billion from
$199.6 billion.  	
    Meanwhile, bets that the European Central Bank will step in
to relieve growing pressure in the euro zone financial markets
have driven short-term money market rates to record lows, with
traders anticipating a cut in borrowing costs or another flood
of cash.	
    A fall to new lows across three-month to one-year rates
suggested markets were preparing for fresh monetary easing from
the ECB that would push the cost of overnight borrowing lower.  	
    Pressure has grown on the ECB to act to calm acute
nervousness over whether Greece may have to leave the currency
bloc, and whether Spain can afford to save its fragile banks.   	
    While "the situation in Europe prevails as it is, the market
will continue to keep front-end rates pretty low and under
pressure. They're definitely looking for something from the
ECB," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.   	
    Hamstrung by a lack of trust between banks, the euro zone
financial system is already on life support from the ECB.   	
    The central bank is currently lending just under 1 trillion
euros to financial institutions to provide funding that banks
can no longer source at an affordable rate in the market.   	
    That huge surplus of cash has pushed the Eonia overnight
lending rate down to within a whisker of the 0.25 percent paid
on deposits at the ECB. The daily Eonia fixing on
Wednesday night was 0.33 percent.  	
    The deposit rate was once seen as a floor for Eonia, since
there was no incentive to lend to a bank for a lower rate than
that available at the ECB.  	
    But traders looking to lend at a fixed Eonia rate for six
months or longer are now willing to offer a rate below 0.25
percent, gambling that fresh easing would force rates down even
further.   	
    "With it being extremely unlikely that the daily Eonia fix
will rise, traders have a good idea of any potential downside,"
said Kevin Pearce, senior broker at ICAP in London.  	
    "But if the ECB does offer some new form of stimulus in the
shape of rate cuts - which I think is unlikely at present - or
new lending operations, it could push Eonias lower."   	
   Six-month Eonia hit a record low of 0.22 percent
on Thursday, while the one-year rate slipped as far
as 0.204 percent.  	
    The ECB holds its next regular policy-setting meeting on
June 6, but forward Eonia prices showed markets
believe it was unlikely the ECB would act yet.  	
    A 25-basis-point cut in the 1 percent main refinancing rate
was only around 10 to 20 percent priced in for June but the
probability increased into July's meeting, analysts said. J.P.
Morgan research said a cut was fully discounted by September.  	
    While there is no clear consensus on the timing of any ECB
action, the sharper decline in long-dated rates shows that
markets expect central bank support measures to remain in place
for an extended period - a gloomy verdict on the region's
chances of escaping its current crisis.  	
    "Out to two years there's not much higher rates in sight.
The ECB is seen more or less staying put at these levels or even
lower," said Benjamin Schroeder, strategist at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt.

