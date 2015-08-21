FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Dollar Libor rises for ninth straight week
August 21, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A key borrowing cost for banks to lend dollars to each other rose for a ninth consecutive week as traders speculated over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates perhaps as early as September.

The London interbank offered rate for three-month dollar loans held at 0.31290 percent for a second day on Friday.

For the week, this benchmark rate for $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide was up 0.465 basis point.

It reached 0.33335 percent on Wednesday, which was its highest level since October 2012. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

