MONEY MARKETS-Traders sees 1 in 4 chance of Fed rate hike in Sept

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Traders on Monday trimmed their expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in September as worries about China intensified turmoil across the globe and raised bets the Fed would not risk hurting investor sentiment further.

In the over-the-counter market, overnight indexed swap rates implied traders now see a 24 percent the Fed would increase rates in September, down from 30 percent late on Friday and from 46 percent a week earlier, according to Tullett Prebon data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)