FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-Traders stick with views on Fed rate hikes
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders stick with views on Fed rate hikes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Traders clung to their views on Monday on the timing of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve after Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer’s remarks on inflation at a central bankers conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Saturday.

U.S. interest rates futures suggested traders see a 28 percent chance the Fed would raise rates at its September 16-17 meeting, unchanged from Friday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

The Dec federal funds contract implied a 56 percent likelihood of a rate rise, matching late Friday’s level.

In a highly anticipated speech, the No. 2 Fed official said domestic inflation will likely rebound as pressure from a strong dollar fades, allowing the U.S. central bank to lift rates gradually. He also cautioned not to overreact to a possible Chinese slowdown following a tumultuous week in global stock markets.

The over-the-counter market signaled traders priced in stronger probabilities of a rate increase by year-end than futures.

In early Monday trading, overnight indexed swap rates implied traders see a 37 percent chance the Fed would raise rates in September and a 78 percent chance for a December rate increase. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.