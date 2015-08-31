MONEY MARKETS-Traders stick with views on Fed rate hikes

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Traders clung to their views on Monday on the timing of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve after Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer’s remarks on inflation at a central bankers conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Saturday.

U.S. interest rates futures suggested traders see a 28 percent chance the Fed would raise rates at its September 16-17 meeting, unchanged from Friday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

The Dec federal funds contract implied a 56 percent likelihood of a rate rise, matching late Friday’s level.

In a highly anticipated speech, the No. 2 Fed official said domestic inflation will likely rebound as pressure from a strong dollar fades, allowing the U.S. central bank to lift rates gradually. He also cautioned not to overreact to a possible Chinese slowdown following a tumultuous week in global stock markets.

The over-the-counter market signaled traders priced in stronger probabilities of a rate increase by year-end than futures.

In early Monday trading, overnight indexed swap rates implied traders see a 37 percent chance the Fed would raise rates in September and a 78 percent chance for a December rate increase. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)