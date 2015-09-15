FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-Traders raise rate-hike bets after U.S. retail sales data
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders raise rate-hike bets after U.S. retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Traders raised on Tuesday their bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this week as an in-line report on August U.S. retail sales signaled steady domestic economic growth in the third quarter.

U.S. interest rates futures implied traders placed a 27 percent chance the U.S. central bank would end its near-zero interest rate policy on Thursday, up from 23 percent late on Monday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

These rates futures suggested traders raised the chances of an October rate increase to 42 percent from 39 percent on Monday .

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales excluding vehicles, gasoline, building materials and food services rose 0.4 percent last August, matching the median forecast among economists polled by Reuters. The July figure was upgraded to a 0.6 percent increase from the originally reported 0.3 percent rise. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.