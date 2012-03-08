FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Firmer U.S. bill rates likely temporary
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 6 years

MONEY MARKETS-Firmer U.S. bill rates likely temporary

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Firmer U.S. bill rates seasonal, technical
    * Commercial paper issuance shrank in latest week
    * Short-term eurozone rates steady after ECB policy meeting


    By Ellen Freilich	
    NEW YORK, March 8(Reuters) - Short-term U.S. Treasury
bill yields have edged higher since January, a phenomenon that
may persist into April and could present an opportunity for some
buyers. 	
    The yields "might still be insignificant to some," but the
change could be "relevant for investors who maintain larger cash
balances," said Anthony Valeri, investment strategist, fixed
income for LPL Financial. 	
    Such levels might be insignificant to some, but the increase
is relevant for investors who maintain larger cash balances,
said Valeri, adding that the higher Treasury bill yields are a
function of temporary supply-demand trends. 	
    Treasury issuance tends to be greatest during the second
quarter of the fiscal year when the government needs cash to pay
tax refunds. 	
    But the Treasury said in early February it would increase
bill issuance to meet that need, rather than increasing note and
bond issuance, Valeri noted. 	
    "The usage of special 'cash management' bills increased
supply and helped push T-bill yields higher," he said. 	
    Second, since mid-January money market mutual fund assets
have declined by $54 billion, according to ICI data. 	
    Money market funds have also returned to European-based
issuers, after essentially halting purchases in mid-2011, Valeri
said. So along with the net sales that have pushed up T-bill and
other short-term security yields, buying of those instruments
has been tempered by a desire to slowly diversify back into
Europe as risks there have receded, he said. 	
    Finally, on a more technical note, bond dealers have
maintained very light inventories of corporate bonds and
mortgage-backed securities, reducing the need to finance such
positions via the repo (secured lending) market, Valeri said. 	
    Concurrently, the supply of bonds available as collateral
for repo transactions has increased, leading to higher repo
rates which in turn helped push T-bill and short-term security
yields higher, he said. 	
    While most of these influences should prove temporary, "the
modest rise in short-term yields provides a window of
opportunity for investors with greater need for cash-like
investments," Valeri said. 	
    Elsewhere in the short-term lending world, the U.S.
commercial paper market shrank for a fourth week in a row,
suggesting businesses are doing less short-term borrowing,
Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed. 	
    In the week ended March 7, commercial paper outstanding fell
$1.7 billion to $925.6 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis,
the Fed said. 	
    One reason for that could be corporations' ability to issue
longer-term debt at attractive rates. 	
    In the first two months of the year, global corporate new
issuance got off to its fastest start in three years, with debt
sales totaling $543 billion, according to a recent report from
Standard & Poor's. Of this amount, 44 percent was issued by
companies from Europe, 32 percent by U.S. companies, 14 percent
from the emerging markets, and 10 percent from other developed
countries, the report said. 	
    Overseas, short-term euro zone interest rates held steady
after the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday. 	
    The European Central Bank said the bloc's gradual economic
recovery might take slightly longer than previously thought and
added that inflation might also be more stubborn.	
    	
    Fixings of benchmark interbank rates such as Euribor and
Libor should continue to grind lower, driven by the bank's
injection of around a trillion euros in two rounds of
ultra-cheap three-year loans. 	
    The three-month euro Libor rate fixed at 0.81429
percent versus Wednesday's 0.82400 percent. The rate has dropped
by almost half-a-percentage point this year.

