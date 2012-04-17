MONEY MARKETS-Spain seen curbing euro zone debt appetite

* Money funds might look to pare euro zone exposure again

* Data show funds cutting back on Germany, France-iMoneynet

* Dollar Libor, Euribor unchanged on the day

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. money market funds’ appetite for euro zone bank debt could be crimped further as contagion worries due to Spain’s public finance woes cause fund managers to rethink their decision to shift money back into the region earlier this year.

Recent data show money funds reduced their exposure to German and French banks in March after adding positions in them in January and February.

The euro zone’s fourth-biggest economy must be ready for further tax hikes in a bid to balance its budget, its central bank governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Tuesday, after a surge in its borrowing costs in the open market due to sliding confidence in the country.

Better-than-expected demand for new Spanish government bills on Tuesday, however, lessened some concerns about the country’s ability to finance itself.

In addition to anxiety about Spain, market optimism from the more than one trillion euros in cheap loans the European Central Bank injected into the banking system since December has faded, analysts said.

With a few exceptions, most in the $2.5 trillion U.S. money fund industry prefer to play it safe rather than going after riskier euro zone securities that offer a bit more yield than U.S. Treasury bills and agency discount notes, investors said.

“Overall you are seeing most funds disciplined in staying out of the region. There are a lot of unknown risks and a lot of risks in these euro zone institutions,” said Sean Simko, head of fixed income management at SEI Investments Co. in Oaks, Pennsylvania, which manages $172 billion in assets.

Taxable euro zone debt holdings among the top 10 U.S. money market managers shrank by about 12 percent in March, nearly wiping out all of February’s gains, according to a Reuters analysis of data from iMoneynet.

Ultra-short-term debt tied to Germany and France saw the biggest monthly drops compared with other euro zone peers.

Money funds cut their German exposure by $23.6 billion to $62.8 billion at the end of March, while they decreased their French exposure by $12.2 billion to $80.7 billion, iMoneynet data showed.

After the steep pullback in March, money funds’ exposure to the euro zone was up only 1.7 percent in the first quarter to $215.9 billion.

Amidst fears of another eruption of the euro zone debt crisis due to Spain, money funds and other investors have sought the safety of Treasury bills.

Bidding at Tuesday’s $30 billion auction of one-month Treasury bills was the strongest in 2-1/2 months.

The ratio of bids for the new one-month T-bills to the amount offered came in at 4.88, the highest since the auction held at the end of January.

The government sold these T-bills at an interest rate of 0.065 percent, down from 0.08 percent last week.

In this uncertain climate, these bills’ low yield was not an impediment at the auction.

“Clients are adhering to their strategies. They are not stretching, reaching for returns,” SEI’s Simko said.

In comparison, euro zone money market securities are offering yields in the 0.24 percent to 0.25 percent area, investors and analysts said.

REPO RATE EASES

The interest rate on overnight loans backed by Treasuries as collateral fell on Tuesday after rising on Monday due to payments to settle last week’s purchases of the $66 billion in new government coupon debt.

Anticipated cash outflows from bank accounts in advance of Tuesday’s personal income tax deadline reduced the amount of money available for overnight lending in the $1.6 trillion tri-party repurchase agreement (repo) market.

The interest rate on overnight repos was last bid at 0.23 percent, down from 0.28 percent on Monday.

Most interest rates on unsecured dollar loans were steady on the day.

The benchmark London interbank offered rate on three-month dollar was unchanged at 0.46565 percent.

The three-month dollar Euribor index, which debuted in April , was also unchanged at 0.97214 percent.

But in the currency market, the euro/dollar one-year cross currency basis swap, which widens when lenders charge more for swapping euro interest payments on an underlying asset into dollars, was at minus 59 basis points. It was not far from minus 60 basis points set in the previous session, its widest in around six weeks.