MONEY MARKETS-Not seasonally adjusted US commercial paper rose

(Adds rise in U.S. commercial paper issuance, not seasonally adjusted) * CP data that is not seasonally adjusted may give more accurate view * CP outstanding, not seasonally adjusted, rose $9.9 bln in latest week * Euribor futures higher across contracts * Some possibility of rate cut priced in for June-analyst By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $6.7 billion in the week ended April 25, but commercial paper outstanding - not seasonally adjusted - rose $9.9 billion in the week, Fed data released on Thursday showed. Ray Stone, managing director and economist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey, noted the "significant decline" in seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding in the latest week and said it was "the biggest in a while," driven by a drop in domestic financial commercial paper. But Stone said that ironically, the data that is not seasonally adjusted could give a truer, less-volatile view of what is going on. He said the contraction in commercial paper in the fourth quarter of 2008 - when Lehman Bros collapsed - was so sharp and sudden that it appears to have "played havoc" with the seasonal adjustment factors in the ensuing weekly data. So contrary to what one would expect, the seasonal adjustments make the data look more, rather than less, volatile. "It's interesting to note that there's less volatility in the non-seasonally adjusted series than there is on a seasonally adjusted basis; and it's supposed to be the opposite," he said. "On a not-seasonally adjusted basis, total commercial paper issuance rose $9.9 billion and total financial commercial paper outstanding rose $7.8 billion in the week ended April 25. "The takeaway is we shouldn't put too much emphasis on the week-to-week wiggles in the seasonally adjusted commercial paper data," Stone said. The commercial paper data that has not been seasonally adjusted has looked stronger than the seasonally adjusted data and that picture might be the more accurate one, he said. Still, commercial paper issuance has generally been shrinking while commercial and industrial loans, according to data collected and released by the Fed, have been rising. "So some of the shrinkage in the commercial paper may just be a reflection that borrowing from a bank is more attractive to borrowers than going to the commercial paper market, for whatever reason," Stone said. "When you go to the commercial paper market, you're pushing (the credibility of) your name," he said. "But at a bank they evaluate your credit and sometimes say 'No,' but your information is not made public to the world." Overseas, money markets appeared to be expecting that the European Central Bank's next move will be to ease monetary policy again rather than head for the exit from its ultra-loose monetary policy. On Thursday, Euribor futures <0#FEI:> were higher across contracts, implying lower bank-to-bank rates down the line, which would reflect lower ECB interest rates, while overnight Eonia has also been grinding lower. "You have got countries in Europe now officially in recession, so the market is starting to look for a rate cut," said a trader. A Reuters poll showed on Wednesday that economists expect the ECB would not change interest rates, currently at 1 percent, in either direction until 2014 at the earliest. It also showed that they expect the bank to restart its bond-buying programme within the next three months. ECB President Mario Draghi on Wednesday called for a "growth compact" but put the onus on euro zone governments to shape up their economies and gave no indication that the ECB was poised to provide more support to countries or banks. Even so, Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING, said Euribor futures were supported by Draghi's comments. Giansanti said the market sees a 40 percent probability of a 25 bps rate cut in June. For short-term interest rates to fall much further the ECB would have to reduce the ECB's deposit rate and the markets are not ruling out that possibility, analysts said. (Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Diane Craft)