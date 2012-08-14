MONEY MARKETS-US 4-week bill auction rate climbs to 6-month high

* Rising US T-bill supply expected to push rates higher * Spanish banks borrowing from ECB hits record high * Italian banks faring better, but still pressured By Chris Reese and Kirsten Donovan NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury sold 4-week bills at the highest yield in six months on Tuesday amid some expectations rates will continue to climb due to increasing bill supply. The Treasury sold $40 billion of 4-week bills at a high rate of 0.11 percent, which was the highest since a similar auction Feb. 14. The Treasury on Tuesday also sold $25 billion of 15-day cash management bills at a high rate of 0.11 percent. "Continued upward pressure on T-bill rates is expected in the months ahead, because T-bill supply is expected to increase further," said Anthony Crescenzi, portfolio manager at PIMCO in Newport Beach, California. Bill supply is forecast to keep rising due to the impact of the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist," under which the central bank is selling shorter-dated Treasuries and using the proceeds to buy longer-dated Treasuries in an effort to lower long-term rates like those on mortgages. Also, the end of the Federal Family Education Loan Program and the establishing of the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program has resulted in a rise of about $100 billion yearly in Treasury borrowing, Crescenzi said. Yields on 1-month Treasury bills on the open market late last week touched the highest in over a year at 0.099 percent. On Tuesday, one-month bill yields were trading at 0.091 percent. Meanwhile in Europe, an increase in the cost of raising funds using Spanish government bonds as collateral is likely to make the country's banks even more reliant on the ECB for cash, even as such borrowing hit a record high last month. The problems facing Spanish banks -- struggling with losses from a collapse of the real estate sector -- were highlighted by European Central Bank data on Tuesday showing they borrowed 400 billion euros in July, up 10 percent on June. Shut out of interbank funding markets and with deposits falling steadily this year, there are few funding options left for Spanish banks other than the ECB. Their total borrowing from the ECB is around three times higher than at the start of 2012. Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA said late on Monday it would raise the extra deposit it requires for trading some Spanish and Italian bonds in the repo (repurchase) market, where the bonds are used as collateral to borrow funds. "It's just driving Spanish banks further into the arms of the ECB," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank in London. According to ECB data, the outstanding amount of repo transactions through central counterparty clearers such as LCH by Spanish banks was 46.3 billion euros at the end of June, more than 20 billion euros less than at the beginning of the year. LCH.Clearnet raised the margins on trades using Spanish bonds with a maturity of 0.75 - 3.25 years by as much as 1.4 percentage points and upped the cost of using 10-15 year bonds. It also raised the margin required to use Italian bonds with a maturity of 3.25-7 years. The largest increase was just over half a percentage point. "As banks are used to investing mainly in short-duration paper, it is likely the LCH decision will have more impact on Spanish banks than Italian banks," Barclays Capital rate strategist Giuseppe Maraffino said in a note. Italian banks' outstanding repo transactions via central counterparties has risen throughout 2012 to stand at 113 billion euros, the second highest level since mid-2010, demonstrating their greater access to the market. "Italian banks are having less problems funding themselves," said Rabobank's Graham-Taylor. "In Italy the problem is the sovereign so the banks have more market access than in Spain where the problem is the banks." Nonetheless, Italian banks' borrowing from the ECB has risen almost 75 billion euros this year.