FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-US seasonally adjusted CP grows in week
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-US seasonally adjusted CP grows in week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* US seasonally adjusted CP rises $6.7 bln on the week
    * Europe's interbank lending rates regularly hitting record
lows

    By Chris Reese and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. seasonally adjusted
commercial paper outstanding rose $6.7 billion to $1.020
trillion in the week ended Aug. 15, the Federal Reserve said on
Thursday, suggesting some increased use of the market for
corporate borrowing.
    Without seasonal adjustments, U.S. commercial paper
outstanding fell $12.5 billion to $989.5 billion.  
    While seasonal adjustments typically smooth volatility,
analysts think the gyrations that occurred during the financial
crisis - which figure into the seasonal adjustment - actually
make the seasonally adjusted commercial paper data appear more
volatile than the figures look without the seasonal adjustments.
    U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding fell $6.1 billion to $191.9 billion in the same
week.
    Meanwhile, euro zone interbank lending rates have fallen far
below their U.S. equivalent on expectations the European Central
Bank will ease monetary policy further, drawing closer to the
Federal Reserve's near-zero rate policy.
    Three-month Euribor rates have hit record lows on a regular
basis since the last monetary policy meeting when ECB chief
Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers discussed the
possibility of cutting rates at their August meeting but had
decided it was not the time. 
    Given U.S. rates are already near zero, further monetary
easing in the world's largest economy should come in the form of
non-standard measures - probably more "quantitative easing"
through central bank bond-buying - explaining the growing
difference between euro and dollar interbank rates, analysts
said.  
    "The divergence between the two ... is mainly due to
different monetary policy expectations between the euro zone and
the U.S., with markets still pricing the possibility of further
policy rate cuts in the euro zone," Giuseppe Maraffino, fixed
income strategist at Barclays in London said. 
    "The market is now pricing a high probability of a refi rate
cut in the euro zone and also some chance of a deposit facility
(rate) in negative territory." 
    Three month euro Libor rates were little changed
on Thursday at 21 basis points, half their dollar equivalent
 at 43 basis points. 
    The three-month Euribor rates, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.339
percent from 0.341 percent on Wednesday. 
    The ECB is expected to cut its refinancing rate by another
25 basis points to 0.5 percent in September, according to a
Reuters poll of economists. 
    Eonia forwards suggested the market expected overnight rates
to fall further from current levels, to a trough of 0.068-0.018
percent in November from 0.11 percent currently. 
    Given the deposit rate - currently at zero - serves as a
floor for overnight Eonia rates, analysts said this suggested
the market was pricing in some possibility of negative deposit
rates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.