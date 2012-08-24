FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-Fed QE purchases could lower repo rates - Barclays
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-Fed QE purchases could lower repo rates - Barclays

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury bill rates and
overnight general collateral repo rates could dip if the Federal
Reserve embarks on another round of quantitative easing and
expands its balance sheet through asset purchases, according to
a strategist at Barclays Capital.
    Expectations the Fed will eventually undertake a third round
of quantitative easing, known as QE3, have risen since the
release this week of minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting.
The minutes showed the central bank was likely to deliver
another round of monetary stimulus fairly soon unless the
economy improved significantly.
    Any program of outright purchases of Treasuries or
mortgage-backed securities would likely pull very short-term
interest rates lower, said Joseph Abate, money market strategist
at Barclays in New York.
    "If the Fed decides to do unsterilized QE -- say, on the
order of $400 billion or more -- the expansion in the level of
bank reserves should push the effective fed funds rate to less
than 10 basis points from 13 basis points currently, although
the exact magnitude is hard to estimate," Abate said.
    "Likewise, with overnight unsecured rates moving lower, repo
rates should also decline, pulling bill rates lower as well," he
said.
    If however, the Fed were to "sterilize" such purchases by
draining excess reserves with repurchases and term deposits,
that could push very short-term debt rates higher, Abate said.
    "Although the Fed has not indicated, we suspect that it
would not do reverse repo in order to offset the increase in
bank reserves because these have long been associated with a
tightening in policy and might be tricky to explain," Abate
said. "Sterilization -- via Operation Twist -- has caused short
rates and repo rates, in particular, to back up sharply since
last December."
    Under the Fed's current stimulus plan, which has been
nicknamed "Operation Twist," the central bank is selling
shorter-dated Treasuries and buying longer-dated government debt
in an effort to lower long-term interest rates like those on
mortgages.
    The rate on repos secured by Treasuries on Friday
stood at 27 basis points, up from 24 basis points on Thursday,
according to Reuters data. Repo rates have generally been
trending higher since touching a recent low of 0.03 percent over
a year ago.
    Meanwhile, in Europe, bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new
all-time lows on Friday as weak economic surveys bolstered
expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates
as soon as next month to help combat the euro zone crisis.
    The fall in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank rates
that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets
with cheap longer-term loans.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.295
percent from 0.303 percent on Thursday.
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.564
percent from 0.572 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
 were steady at 0.092 percent, while Eonia
overnight rates edged up to 0.108 from 0.103 percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  fell to 0.752 percent from 0.755
percent, while overnight dollar rates eased to 0.312 percent
from 0.315 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.