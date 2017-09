NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures dipped slightly on Friday from their settlement levels after the release of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech on monetary policy in which she said higher interest rates may well be warranted later this year.

In after-hour trading, the federal funds contract for December 2015 delivery was quoted at 99.595, compared with the day’s settlement of 99.600.