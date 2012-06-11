MONEY MARKETS-Spanish aid to offer CDS fleeting respite

* CDS on Spanish bank debt falls, but relief seen short-lived

* Spanish sovereign CDS prices reverse, up on the day

* Greek vote outcome could push Euribor/OIS spread wider

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Spanish bank debt fell on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend the country money to shore up its ailing financial system but the relief was seen short-lived before make-or-break Greek elections this weekend.

Officials agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) but the relief offered by this mammoth sum in bond markets was fleeting as markets punished Spain’s bonds for the lack of detail.

The cost of insuring debt issued by Spanish banks fell but the sovereign equivalent reversed losses and stood higher on the day. Investors were also concerned about this weekend’s Greek elections, the result of which could be decisive for the country’s membership of the euro.

“I think essentially the rally fades a bit and the gloss comes off the rescue, but we don’t necessarily hit CDS wides again unless the macroeconomic environment deteriorates because of Greek elections for example,” Michael Hampden-Turner, credit strategist at Citigroup said.

A bank bailout would make Spain the fourth and largest euro zone country to seek assistance since the crisis began.

The cost of insuring debt issued by Santander fell 18 basis points to 390 bps. The BBVA equivalent shed 24 bps to 420 bps, according to Markit data.

That compared to a record high of 460 bps for Santander hit in November and of 490 bps for BBVA in May.

Spanish five-year CDS prices reversed earlier losses and were up 11 bps on the day at 595 bps, not far from record highs of 600 bps hit earlier this month. Spanish yields also reversed to stand up 20 bps on the day at 6.45 percent.

“We’ve seen in the past - with bailouts of Greece, Portugal and Ireland - that the rallies have proved fairly transient,” Gavan Nolan, Markit analyst said.

“It’s just a transfer of debt from the private sector to the official sector... It certainly doesn’t solve the issue.”

DETAILS

No precise bailout figure was set because Spain said it needed time for an independent assessment of the capital needs of its banking sector, which is due to be delivered in less than two weeks. There were also questions over how it would be structured and whether it would come with conditions.

Spain faces supervision by international lenders after a bailout for its banks agreed at the weekend, EU and German officials said on Monday, contradicting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy who had insisted the cash came without such strings.

It is unclear what burden the rescue would place on Spain’s finances which is already stretched as the country struggles with recession and high unemployment.

“We have got a lot of things that are still unknown,” Hampden-Turner said. “The risks are: you have got a more sovereign debt, it could get downgraded; there will be conditions that are attached to the loan which we don’t know yet. Beyond that, such measures are unpopular, which makes it harder for politicians to make tough decisions and push them through in the months ahead.”

Fitch already slashed Spain’s credit rating last week, leaving it just two notches short of junk status. Cuts to individual Spanish banks’ ratings are due to follow, which could eventually make it more costly for them to use repurchase markets to raise short-term cash. Money market traders were evenly split on whether the Spanish bank bailout will make the banks more or less reliant on the European Central Bank’s funding operations, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Key measures of financial stress were broadly steady on Monday after the bailout offer was agreed at the weekend.

The spread between three-month Euribor rates and overnight indexed swap rates was little changed on the day at 41 bps, having traded around that level since late March after two rounds of cheap ECB financing.

Alsessando Giansanti, strategist at ING, said further tightening of that spread would be difficult given the risks attached to European banks’ growing exposure to riskier domestic debt. Given the ample liquidity in the system, only an anti-austerity outcome to the Greek election would take the spread sharply wider, to say 60 bps, he said.