MONEY MARKETS-Repo activity revives but constraints remain

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Activity in the euro zone market for secured interbank lending has revived in recent weeks as the European Central Bank’s crisis-fighting plans stabilised markets but the recovery is fragile with Spain still in the firing line.

Data from ICAP’s Brokertec trading platform showed trading volumes in the repo market, in which banks borrow money by posting collateral such as government bonds, topped 200 billion euros a day for the first time since April.

Brokertec is one of the leading trading platforms for repo in Europe along with the London Stock Exchange’s MTS unit. Data on comparative daily volumes from MTS was not immediately available.

The rise in repo volumes was dominated by activity in core euro zone markets led by Germany - where banks were willing to trade maturities up to a year, compared up to three months only a few weeks ago. Even Spain showed signs of tentative recovery after the ECB said it would buy the bonds of indebted states if they first sought a bailout.

“We’ve seen a positive reaction from the repo market to the ECB OMT (bond purchase plan) and that’s not insignificant and at the very least suggests that things aren’t deteriorating further,” ICAP economist Don Smith said.

“I don’t think it’s a sign that the euro zone crisis is at a turning point. That in part depends on how things play out in Spain...There are so many uncertainties going forward.”

Spain is under pressure to trigger the ECB inervention and investor nerves over this and a Moody’s review of its ratings offset positive market reaction on Friday to an austerity budget Madrid hoped would deter stricter aid conditions.

A potential split among euro zone states over how soon the bloc’s new ESM rescue fund can take over responsibility for existing banking problems, a crucial plank of plans to tackle, the sovereign debt crisis, is also keeping investors edgy.

STARTING POINT

Repo traders said the slight uptick in Spanish repo activity was still concentrated in short-dated maturities, extending to just one week.

“In the last month, foreign counterparties are starting to open again their lines and we are seeing a bit more volume but the duration is still in short maturities in overnight and one week repo,” one repo trader said.

“The measures the government has taken in the budget yesterday is a good starting point. So is the ECB commitment to buy Spanish debt but there are too many uncertainties.”

Before the ECB pledge in July to do whatever it could to preserve the euro, conditions in euro zone money markets had been deteriorating with bank-to-bank lending and borrowing falling and liquidity conditions deteriorating.

An annual European Central Bank survey published on Friday and carried out between April and June, showed total turnover in the market traditionally used by banks as their main source of funding fell 14 percent, compared with a 15 percent rise in last year’s survey.