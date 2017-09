LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Euribor futures rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by keeping its asset-purchase programme unchanged.

Higher Euribor futures indicate expectations of lower three-month interbank Euribor lending rates, a gauge of future European Central Bank policy rates and liquidity conditions.

Euribor futures were up to 22 ticks higher across the 2013-2016 strip.