Euro money markets show scant chance of ECB taking rates sub-zero

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone money market investors are betting the European Central Bank will refrain in coming months from charging banks to park cash with it overnight, despite intensifying debate over such a move.

Comments in recent days by ECB officials such as Joerg Asmussen and Peter Praet have fuelled talk that a negative rate could be the next option for the central bank if deflation threatens the euro zone recovery.

A Bloomberg report on Wednesday went a step further, citing unnamed sources saying that the overnight deposit rate could be cut to minus 0.10 percent from the current zero, though ECB President Mario Draghi played down such speculation on Thursday.

Money market rates - the base for how much banks charge consumers and firms for loans - show the market expects the ECB to loosen monetary policy further in 2014 to shore up the economy and fight disinflation. But there is little evidence for now of them factoring in a cut in the deposit rate below zero, with many in the market waiting for further signals from data that deflation risks are rising.

While the ECB’s surprise refinancing rate cut on Nov. 7 have pushed one-year fixed-term Eonia rates down by 6 basis points to 0.07 percent, they are still trading higher than the near zero level they hit in May when the ECB said it was “technically ready” for a negative deposit rate.

When the ECB first mooted in late 2012 the prospect of taking away the interest rate incentive that banks get for parking cash overnight, fixed one-year Eonia rates, which reflect the expected average cost of overnight borrowing over the life of the contract, fell below zero percent.

Eonia rates have traded about 8 bps above the deposit rate for most of the first half of this year.

“The market will continue to price in more what Draghi is saying and to look at the development of data before starting to price in negative rates,” said Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy.

“The possibility is that the market will price it in once it’s a more realistic scenario, rather than a risk scenario, that deposit rates will be cut. Probably inflation going below 0.5 percent could be the trigger for that.”

Euro zone inflation is seen nudging up slightly to 0.8 percent in November from October’s surprise 0.7 percent, according to the median outcome of a Reuters poll. Preliminary numbers are due next Friday.

Concern that negative interest rates could have the unintended consequence of pushing up bank lending rates to borrowers, as happened in Denmark, was also making some in the market doubt the ECB will move in that direction.

“They (money markets) are sceptical about that. The ECB has also highlighted that other tools are also available including new LTROs (long-term loans) and cutting the reserve requirement,” said Benjamin Schroeder, a strategist at Commerzbank.

“None of the other major central banks have opted for that measure and the Bank of England rejected negative interest rates. In the end it would be a gamble. You could argue they have other proven options.”