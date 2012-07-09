MONEY MARKETS-ECB rate cut may not encourage bank lending

* ECB deposit rate cut may spark money market fund outflows

* May hurt repo market volumes due to low rates

* Higher-yielding non-periphery paper to benefit

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s cut in interest rates to record lows last week may accelerate outflows from euro zone money market funds and may -- contrary to design -- make banks even more reluctant to lend to each other than before.

The ECB cut its deposit facility rate, which banks use to park money with the central bank overnight, to zero and its key refinancing rate to 0.75 percent on Thursday, in a bid to push banks to lend more to businesses.

In theory, lower interest rates should increase demand for loans in interbank market and boost the banks’ appetite to lend to the real economy as a result of easier access to funds.

But uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt crisis is breaking this chain. Most banks are unwilling to lend to each other or to businesses as they fear an intensification of the crisis could create massive damage to the financial sector.

And the few banks that were still willing to lend in interbank markets before the ECB move may stop doing so in the future as rates around the zero mark mean returns may not be enough to cover the transaction costs.

The same goes for the money market fund industry, which is not earning enough interest on its cash.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, BlackRock Inc, which is the world’s largest money manager, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc , have restricted investor access to European money market funds in the wake of the ECB’s moves.

“Euro zone money market funds will likely see further outflows. The move to zero (in the ECB’s deposit facility rate) is another blow for the money market fund industry,” said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, managing director of the global asset allocation and alternative investments at JPMorgan.

He said it was almost impossible to estimate the potential damage, but pointed to cumulative outflows of 34 percent in U.S. money market funds since 2008 as an indicative figure.

“From mid-2008, euro zone money market funds shrank from 1.3 to 1 trillion euros. If the experience of U.S. funds is any indication ... then euro zone money funds could see outflows of another 150 billion euros.”

Bond funds will likely be the main beneficiaries of these outflows, he said, with higher-yielding corporate and sovereign paper outside the euro zone’s periphery, such as Belgian and French short-term debt, likely to see the most inflows.

Belgian bonds outperformed other euro zone paper on Monday, especially shorter-term debt.

PENALISED FOR LENDING

It is still too early to gauge the full impact of the ECB’s rate cut, but analysts expect it to hit volumes in the most active sector of the euro zone interbank markets - the repo transactions, in which investors raise cash backed by collateral, usually government debt.

The rates to borrow cash using a basket of top-rated German general collateral were in single-digit negative territory across different maturities on Monday, traders said.

This means those who are asking for German collateral to lend are being penalised for doing so. Given the low confidence government debt issued by countries which are the forefront of the crisis, such as Italy or Spain, it is likely that they will hold on to cash rather than accept lower-rated collateral.

“The danger is that liquidity in repo markets will wane,” said Benjamin Schroeder, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

Some funds are still willing to brave the ever-lower rates environment, however.

“I‘m quite happy to hear that some of our competitors are closing their fund for new investors because we are building up our AUM (assets under management),” said Gerard Moerman, head of rates and money markets at Aegon.

“Money held with the ECB doesn’t return anything anymore so one can decide to put the money into a money market fund ... and ours is open,” said Moerman, whose 150 billion money market fund is currently returning 0.85 percent. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)