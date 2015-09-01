FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hit session highs after Aug ISM
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hit session highs after Aug ISM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Some U.S. federal funds futures rose to session highs on Tuesday as a measure on U.S. manufacturing activity fell more than expected, implying traders raised their bets the Federal Reserve would raise rates even more slowly than they had previously thought.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity fell to 51.1 from 52.7 the month before, marking the lowest reading since May 2013. It fell short of the forecast 52.6, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Fed fund futures for 2016 delivery added to earlier gains following the latest ISM U.S. factory report. They were mostly up 0.5 to 4.0 basis points from Monday’s close.

The 2015 fed funds contracts were flat, suggesting little change in the view among traders on timing whether the Fed would raise interest rates by year-end.

The Dec fed funds contract implied traders see a 60 percent of a rate hike in December, little changed from Monday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.