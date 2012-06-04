FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3-mth euro Libor fixes at 0.58714 pct
June 4, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

3-mth euro Libor fixes at 0.58714 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The British Bankers’ Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for euros at its daily fixing.

The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters’ data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.

There were no sterling or dollar fixings due to a market holiday in the United Kindgom. The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
