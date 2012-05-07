FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-3-mth euro Libor fixes down at 0.61821 pct
May 7, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-3-mth euro Libor fixes down at 0.61821 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to reformat table.)	
    LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - The British Bankers' Association
released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor)
for euros at its daily fixing. There were no fixings for
sterling and dollar Libor due to a UK bank holiday. 	
    The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS 
rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month 
premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight 
Index Swap rates.	
    The change from the previous session is indicated in 
parenthesis.       	
      EURO        	
O/N    0.25500 (-0.17714)	
1WK    0.27557 (-0.32386)	
2WK    0.28343 (-0.40386)	
1MO    0.34286 (-0.62143)	
2MO    0.43636 (-0.67221)	
3MO    0.61821 (-0.67393)        	
6MO    0.93286 (-0.63214)	
1YR    1.27393 (-0.63950)	
        	
3MTH LIBOR/OIS SPREAD (BPs)         	
    29.42    	
    	
    For RICs to the above rates, go to. 	
	
 (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

