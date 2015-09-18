MONEY MARKETS-Dollar Libor posts biggest drop since 2009

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A benchmark interest rate for banks to borrow dollars registered its biggest single-day drop in over six years on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left policy rates near zero on concerns about global risks and recent market turmoil.

The London interbank offered rate for three-month dollars fell to 0.31920 percent on Friday, down 2.59 basis points from Thursday. This was the biggest fall since a 5.5 basis point decline in May 21, 2009.

Libor is a global rate benchmark for $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)