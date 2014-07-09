UPDATE 1-Three-mth Libor fixes USD 0.23410 pct, EUR 0.17143 pct, STG 0.55625 pct

(Adds advisory on future reports) LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - ADVISORY: From July 14, 2014, Reuters News will no longer send systematic alerts or tables on daily Libor fixings. As a result of policy changes announced by ICE Benchmark Administration after becoming the benchmark administrator for LIBOR earlier this year, the commercial model for ICE LIBOR data is changing and customers who need access to ICE LIBOR data within 24 hours of its original publication need to order the applicable new ICE LIBOR service to avoid loss of data. Options are an "ICE LIBOR Real Time" fee-liable service, and an "ICE LIBOR 4 Hour Intraday" free service. Both these new services need to be ordered and not every Thomson Reuters product offers both services. Customers who do not order one of these services will lose access to ICE LIBOR data in its current form effective July 7, with their entitlement defaulting to 24-hour-delayed access. Full details on the change are available in Data Notification DN075366. See below today's LIBOR rates: EURO STERLING DOLLAR O/N 0.00000 (+0.00000) 0.46938 (+0.00000) 0.09420 (+0.00010) 1WK 0.02571 (+0.00000) 0.47500 (-0.00125) 0.12250 (+0.00025) 1MO 0.08429 (+0.00072) 0.49500 (+0.00000) 0.15275 (+0.00025) 2MO 0.13286 (+0.00000) 0.52650 (+0.00187) 0.19500 (+0.00250) 3MO 0.17143 (-0.00071) 0.55625 (+0.00062) 0.23410 (+0.00050) 6MO 0.26286 (-0.00214) 0.71063 (-0.00125) 0.33070 (+0.00050) 1YR 0.43457 (+0.00000) 1.05463 (-0.00062) 0.55720 (+0.00100) 3MTH LIBOR/OIS SPREAD (BPs) 11 (unch) 9 (unch) 12 (-1) (Edited by Larry King)