FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-Traders see 32 pct chance of Sept rate hike
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders see 32 pct chance of Sept rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Short-term U.S. interest rates in the over-the-counter market on Thursday hinted traders saw a one-in-three chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in September following the release of a perceived dovish set of Fed minutes from July.

Three-month overnight indexed swap rates implied traders priced in a 32 percent chance of a Fed rate increase, little changed from late on Wednesday, according to Tullett Prebon data.

A week ago, they implied a 48 percent chance of a September rate hike. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.