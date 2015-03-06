UPDATE 1-Traders see greater chance of U.S. rate hike mid-year

(Adds market action, quote, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures fell on Friday as data showing stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in February spurred traders to raise bets the Federal Reserve may lift policy interest rates from near zero as early as this summer.

However, traders still did not fully price in a rate increase by the U.S. central bank until late 2015.

The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday domestic employers hired 295,000 workers in February, more than the 240,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The jobless rate fell to a 6-1/2 year low of 5.5 percent.

Analysts cited some blemishes in the latest report, namely a weaker-than-expected 0.1 percent rise in average hourly earnings, that might spur the Fed to consider not raising rates mid-year.

Analysts said the Fed may change its communication at its March 17-18 policy meeting to pave the way for a possible end to its near-zero target range on the federal funds rate later this year.

“That will bring June into play, though odds are still low” on the timing of a lift-off of rates, Eric Green, head of U.S. rates and economic research at TD Securities wrote in a research note.

On the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, June fed funds futures was last down 1.5 basis points at 99.82, its lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks.

This implied traders priced in a 21 percent chance the Fed would raise rates at its June policy meeting, up from 16 percent late on Thursday, according to CME Group’s Fed Watch program.

Meanwhile, Dec fed funds futures implied traders seeing an 87 percent chance of a rate increase, up from 82 percent on Thursday.