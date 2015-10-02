MONEY MARKET-Traders see U.S. rate hike in early 2016

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures rose sharply on Friday as weaker-than-expected jobs data in September led traders to speculate the Federal Reserve was unlikely to raise interest rates until early 2016.

Most actively traded Eurodollar and federal funds futures rose to contract highs.

The Labor Department said employers hired 142,000 workers last month and August figures were revised sharply lower to show only 136,000 jobs added in August.

Fed funds futures implied traders see nearly no chance the U.S. central bank would end its near zero interest rate policy in October, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

The Dec fed funds contract signaled a little more than a 27 percent possibility of a rate increase in December, lower than the 44 percent shortly before the latest jobs report.

They suggested traders place bets the first rate hike will likely occur in March 2016, compared with January 2016 prior to the September payrolls data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)