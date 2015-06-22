FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Bids for U.S. 3-month bills lowest in 7 weeks
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 3:49 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-Bids for U.S. 3-month bills lowest in 7 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion of three-month bills to the lowest overall demand in seven weeks, paying investors an interest rate of 0.01 percent, matching last week’s auction, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of three-month T-bills offered was 4.16, down from previous week’s 4.57 and the lowest since 4.13 at an auction held on May 14.

The Treasury also sold $24 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.08 percent, down from 0.10 percent the prior week.

The six-month T-bill sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 4.29, up from last week’s 4.19.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
