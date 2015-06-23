FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Bids for U.S. 1-month bills highest since Sept
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-Bids for U.S. 1-month bills highest since Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $25 billion worth of one-month bills amid the strongest overall demand in nine months and paid no interest to investors for a second straight auction, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount of one-month T-bills offered was 4.80, up from the previous week’s 4.64 and the highest since 5.11 at an auction held on Sept. 23.

The Treasury also sold $25 billion worth of one-year bills at an interest rate of 0.290 percent, up from 0.255 percent at the previous auction in May.

This was the highest interest rate on the one-year bill supply since 0.305 percent at an auction held in February 2011.

The one-year T-bill sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 3.44, down from 3.78 in May and matching the level set in December.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
