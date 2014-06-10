REFILE-Euro zone interbank lending rate drops to lowest on record

(Corrects day)

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - The euro zone overnight bank-to-bank lending rate fixed at its lowest on record late on Monday, continuing to adjust to last week’s cut in all of the European Central Bank’s main interest rates.

Spot Eonia fixed at 0.053 percent after markets closed, dropping below the previous record set in February 2013.

The European Central Bank cut all its main rates to record lows last Thursday, taking the unprecedented measure of imposing negative interest rates on overnight bank deposits. (Editing by Patrick Graham)