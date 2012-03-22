FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed buys $7.7 bln in mortgage bonds, sells $700 mln
March 22, 2012

U.S. Fed buys $7.7 bln in mortgage bonds, sells $700 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $7.7 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from March 15-21, compared with $6.4 billion in the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The central bank sold $700 million worth of mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) in the latest week, compared with none last week, the New York Fed said on its website.

From the start of October, the Fed began to use the funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it holds to reinvest in agency MBS in an effort to hold down mortgage interest rates and support the U.S. housing market.

