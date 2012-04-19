FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed buys $7.7 bln mortgage bonds, sells $700 mln
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Fed buys $7.7 bln mortgage bonds, sells $700 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $7.7 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from April 12 to 18, up from the $5.6 billion it bought in the prior week, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The central bank sold $700 million in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), compared with none the previous week, the New York Fed said on its website.

From the start of October, the Fed began to use the funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it holds to reinvest in agency MBS in an effort to hold down mortgage interest rates and support the U.S. housing market.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.