U.S. Fed buys $16.8 bln of mortgage bonds, sells $1.7 bln
April 18, 2013 / 6:31 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Fed buys $16.8 bln of mortgage bonds, sells $1.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $16.8 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities from April 11 through April 17, down from $21.3 billion in the prior week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market, since October 2011 the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website Thursday that the central bank sold $1.7 billion mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association, known as Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold $5.1 billion the previous week.

Last Sept. 14, the Fed began a $40 billion monthly increase in MBS purchases, its third round of large-scale bond buying, in an attempt to support the housing recovery and boost economic growth.

