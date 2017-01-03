U.S. muni supply rises 12.2 pct in 2016, California the top issuer

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. states, cities, schools and other issuers sold $423.8 billion of debt in the municipal market in 2016, a 12.2 percent increase over 2015 and the largest annual supply since 2010's record $430.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data on Tuesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top muni underwriter with 518 deals totaling nearly $66 billion, while California was the biggest issuer with 13 deals totaling $8.9 billion.