FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
U.S. muni supply rises 12.2 pct in 2016, California the top issuer
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 3, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. muni supply rises 12.2 pct in 2016, California the top issuer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. states, cities, schools and other issuers sold $423.8 billion of debt in the municipal market in 2016, a 12.2 percent increase over 2015 and the largest annual supply since 2010's record $430.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data on Tuesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top muni underwriter with 518 deals totaling nearly $66 billion, while California was the biggest issuer with 13 deals totaling $8.9 billion.

Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.