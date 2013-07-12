U.S. muni bond sales to total $9.8 billion next week

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales next week are expected to rise to $9.832 billion from an unrevised $6.8 billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday. This is the highest weekly total since the $11.6 billion total for the June 23 week. Sales activity slowed in June as government interest rates rose. Next week's negotiated sales are estimated at $7.4 billion in 75 deals. The week's largest negotiated sale will be a $2.9 billion deal from Grand Parkway Transportation Corp, Texas. This sale will consist of First Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, series 2013A; Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, Series 2013B; Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Tender Bonds, Series 2013C; Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Tender Bonds, Taxable Series 2013D; and Subordinate Tier Toll Revenue Bonds, Taxable Series 2013E. Goldman Sachs is the lead manager of the sale which is expected to sell sometime during the week of July 15. The second largest issue is Florida's Miami-Dade County $487.45 million deal. The issue includes $399.055 million of water and sewer revenue bonds, series 2013A, and $148.395 million of water and sewer revenue refunding bonds, series 2013B, and will be sold through Morgan Stanley sometime next week. Two issues scheduled for the July 15 week were moved from the day-to-day list. The City of Hope, Calif., will sell in $250 million taxable series 2013 direction obligations next week. The Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority, Ohio, $104.35 million taxable research and development revenue bond issue is now scheduled to sell next week as well. Two negotiated sales scheduled for sale during the July 8 week were moved to the day-to-day list. They are the $425 Illinois State Toll Highway issue, and the $44 million Katy Independent School District, Texas refunding issue. Competitive deals are expected to total $2.407 billion in 95 sales, compared with $1.4 million in 100 issues in the week ended July 12. The three largest competitive sales for the week will be on Tuesday. The week's biggest sale is a $527.7 million New York State Dormitory Authority personal income tax revenue bond series 2013A deal. The second-largest is a $250 million Miami-Dade County School District, Fla. series 2013 tax anticipation notes. The week's third-largest sale is a $160 million Wichita, Kan., series 258 general obligation renewal and improvement temporary note deal.