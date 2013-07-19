FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2013

U.S. muni bond sales to total $6.4 billion next week

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales next
week are expected to fall to $6.39 billion from a revised $9.7
billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on
Friday.
    The figures were compiled before Detroit's bankruptcy filing
 late on Thursday and sharp price declines that followed the
annoucement of U.S. largest municipal bankrupcty.
    The day-to-day sale total is at $1.56 billion in 28 issues,
unchanged from the previous week's figure.
    Next week's negotiated sales are estimated at $4.28 billion
in 45 deals, down signficantly from this week's total of $7.4
billion in 75 sales.
    Next week's largest negotiated sale will be a $750 million
deal from California's Bay Area Toll Authority for subordinate
toll bridge revenue bonds, expected to price on Wednesday 
through Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
    The second largest sale is a two-part New York City
tax-exempt general obligation bond deal at $510 million, with
lead underwriter J.P. Morgan Securities. The issue includes a
$375 million subseries A-1 part, and a $135 million subseries 1
portion. The issues are expected to price on Wednesday.
    On Tuesday, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will bring the third
largest deal to mark, a $400 million general obligation sale 
through Citigroup. 
  
    Competitive deals are expected to total $2.11 billion in 95
sales, compared with $2.4 million in 95 issues in the week
ended July 19.
    The largest competitive sale for the week will come from
Maryland, which is scheduled to sell $435 million general
obligation bonds on Wednesday.
    The week's second-largest sale is a $295 million Harris
County, Texas, tax-anticipation note issue which is scheduled
for Tuesday.

