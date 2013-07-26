FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. muni bond sales seen down at $4.84 billion next week
July 26, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. muni bond sales seen down at $4.84 billion next week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales next
week are expected to drop to $4.84 billion from a revised $6.67
billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on
Friday.
    Negotiated sales next week are expected to total $3.26
billion in 52 deals versus a revised $4.56 billion in 45 deals
this week.
    On Tuesday, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
will sell $1.1 billion of bonds through lead manager Citigroup,
after having a one-day retail order period on Monday.
    The sale will consist of turnpike revenue and junior lien
revenue bonds for infrastructure projects, according to the
preliminary official statement.
    Pennsylvania's Lehigh County Authority will sell nearly $292
million of tax-exempt and taxable bonds for the City of
Allentown Concession. A day for the sale has yet to be
determined.
    The offering consists of $247.6 million of tax-exempt water
and sewer revenue bonds due Dec. 1, 2038, 2043 and 2047,
according to the POS.
    It also includes $25.4 million of tax-exempt water and sewer
capital appreciation revenue bonds with serial maturities from
2018 through 2033 and $18.6 million of taxable water and sewer
revenue bonds due Dec. 1, 2018.
    Ahead of the sale the bonds were rated A with a stable
outlook by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
    Another large sale is Georgia's Emory University $215
million revenue bond issue pricing on Tuesday through lead
manager Barclays Capital.
    The bonds are being sold through the Private Colleges and
Universities Authority for the university and were originally
scheduled to price this week. No details about the postponement
were available.
    The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2014
through 2022 and a term loan bond due on Oct. 1, 2043, according
to the POS.
    The bonds are rated Aa2 by Moody's Investors Service, AA by
S&P and AA-plus by Fitch Ratings. All three rating agencies have
a stable outlook on the debt.
  
    Competitive deals are expected to total $1.58 billion in 84 
sales, compared with $2.11 billion in 95 issues in the week
ended July 26.
    On Wednesday, Massachusetts will sell $600 million of
general obligation bonds. The bonds have serial maturities from
2023 through 2043 according to the POS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
