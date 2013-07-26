U.S. muni bond sales seen down at $4.84 billion next week

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales next week are expected to drop to $4.84 billion from a revised $6.67 billion this week, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday. Negotiated sales next week are expected to total $3.26 billion in 52 deals versus a revised $4.56 billion in 45 deals this week. On Tuesday, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission will sell $1.1 billion of bonds through lead manager Citigroup, after having a one-day retail order period on Monday. The sale will consist of turnpike revenue and junior lien revenue bonds for infrastructure projects, according to the preliminary official statement. Pennsylvania's Lehigh County Authority will sell nearly $292 million of tax-exempt and taxable bonds for the City of Allentown Concession. A day for the sale has yet to be determined. The offering consists of $247.6 million of tax-exempt water and sewer revenue bonds due Dec. 1, 2038, 2043 and 2047, according to the POS. It also includes $25.4 million of tax-exempt water and sewer capital appreciation revenue bonds with serial maturities from 2018 through 2033 and $18.6 million of taxable water and sewer revenue bonds due Dec. 1, 2018. Ahead of the sale the bonds were rated A with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Another large sale is Georgia's Emory University $215 million revenue bond issue pricing on Tuesday through lead manager Barclays Capital. The bonds are being sold through the Private Colleges and Universities Authority for the university and were originally scheduled to price this week. No details about the postponement were available. The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2014 through 2022 and a term loan bond due on Oct. 1, 2043, according to the POS. The bonds are rated Aa2 by Moody's Investors Service, AA by S&P and AA-plus by Fitch Ratings. All three rating agencies have a stable outlook on the debt. Competitive deals are expected to total $1.58 billion in 84 sales, compared with $2.11 billion in 95 issues in the week ended July 26. On Wednesday, Massachusetts will sell $600 million of general obligation bonds. The bonds have serial maturities from 2023 through 2043 according to the POS.