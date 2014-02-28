FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. muni bond sales to climb to $5.16 bln next week
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. muni bond sales to climb to $5.16 bln next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The supply-starved U.S. municipal bond market will get some relief next week when debt sales are expected to jump to $5.16 billion from this week’s $2.42 billion, with top-rated deals from Texas and Maryland on tap, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

February’s $14.1 billion issuance was the lowest for a month since January 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. Year-to-date sales of muni debt totaled $32.4 billion, down 35 percent from the same period in 2013.

Negotiated deals will total an estimated $3.78 billion next week.

The Texas Transportation Commission will sell $1.19 billion of AAA-rated state highway fund tier revenue bonds in two series through Piper Jaffray & Co on Thursday.

Nearly $892 million of new and refunding bonds carry maturities from 2017 through 2024 and in 2031, 2033 and 2034, according to the preliminary official statement. Another $300 million is made up of SIFMA Index floating-rate bonds maturing in April 2032.

New York City will sell $650 million of general obligation bonds with serial maturities of 2016 through 2039 and about $50 million of bonds that mature in 2024 through 2027, according to the POS. Citigroup will hold a retail presale period starting on Monday with formal pricing on Wednesday.

The city will also sell GO index rate bonds in three series next week - $100 million through Siebert Brandford Shank & Co, $100 million through Morgan Stanley and $50.25 million through Loop Capital Markets.

Topping the week’s competitive calendar is $741 million of Maryland GO state and local facilities bonds in three series selling on Wednesday.

The triple-A-rated debt will be offered as $450 million of new bonds with serial maturities from 2018 through 2029, $241 million of refunding bonds maturing from 2014 through 2021 and $50 million of taxable bonds due in 2017 and 2018, according to the POS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.