FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania tops next week's U.S. municipal bond sales
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Pennsylvania tops next week's U.S. municipal bond sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - A $1 billion general obligation deal from Pennsylvania tops next week’s $6.7 billion calendar of U.S. municipal bond and note sales, a total that is down slightly from roughly $8 billion this week.

Pennsylvania’s $1 billion competitive offering, on Tuesday, is the first big debt sale since the state’s new Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, took office this week.

Some question whether Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-led legislature will be able to work together to address the state’s problems. These include an underfunded public pension system, revenue strain and a stressed education system.

Next week’s biggest negotiated deal is from the Utah Transit Authority, which plans to sell $831.6 million of sales tax revenue refunding bonds through lead manager Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.