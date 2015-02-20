FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. muni bond sales total $8.8 bln next week
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. muni bond sales total $8.8 bln next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Debt sales by U.S. states, cities, schools and other municipal bond issuers next week will total about $8.8 billion, the largest weekly supply so far in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

The week’s biggest debt sale comes from Atlanta, Georgia, which plans to refund $1.25 billion of water and wastewater bonds. Loop Capital Markets plans on pricing the deal on Tuesday.

The New York City Transitional Finance Authority will sell $700 million of future tax secured subordinate bonds through Wells Fargo Securities, which set a retail presale period for Monday and Tuesday, followed by formal pricing on Wednesday.

Deals from Nevada issuers top next week’s competitive calendar. The Clark County School District will offer $398.4 million of limited-tax general obligation refunding bonds in a two-part sale on Tuesday. The state of Nevada has set a three-part, $291.4 million sale of new and refunding limited-tax GO bonds for Wednesday.

Yields on Municipal Market Data’s benchmark triple-A scale have been ratcheting higher after falling in January.

The yield on 10-year bonds, which started 2015 at 2.01 percent, ended Thursday at 2.08 percent. The 30-year bond yield, which stood at 2.83 percent on Jan. 2, ended at 2.88 percent.

Weekly net flows into U.S. municipal bond funds dropped to just $59 million in the week ended Feb. 18 from $460 million in the previous week, according to Lipper. High-yield muni funds had a second-straight week of net outflows, totaling nearly $220 million in the latest week. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.