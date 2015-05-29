Chicago returns to U.S. muni market; highest May issuance in 3 years

May 29 (Reuters) - Chicago will be back in the U.S. municipal bond market next week, converting $111.7 million of variable-rate debt backed by city sales tax revenue into fixed-rate bonds after doing a similar conversion for its general obligation debt in a $674 million deal this week.

While there was big investor demand for this week’s deal, particularly for long-term bonds, the city continued to pay a hefty penalty for its shaky finances.

Trading in this week’s Chicago bonds has been strong, according to Municipal Market Data. Original hefty spreads of 266 and 275 basis points over MMD’s benchmark triple-A yield scale have been shaved by as much as 28 basis points.

RBC Capital Markets will price the city’s sales tax revenue bonds, originally sold in 2002, on Wednesday with serial maturities from 2016 through 2034, according to a city presentation.

The bond conversions will end bank letters of credit and interest-rate swaps related to the variable-rate debt.

Chicago’s credit rating downgrade to junk by Moody’s Investors Service on May 12 triggered $2.2 billion in accelerated debt and fee payments. Subsequent forbearance agreements between the city and banks allowed Chicago time to convert certain variable-rate debt.

Competitive and negotiated sales of muni bonds and notes next week will total about $8 billion, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Total par amount of issuance for the month of May reached its highest level since 2012 at $30.2 billion in 1,039 issues, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Through May 28, gross issuance this year is 65 percent higher than for a year earlier, the data showed. The majority continues to be refunding, which rose 134 percent.

Net issuance, however, is likely to be “much below” the three-year average in June, Citi analysts said in a comment on Friday.

June may bring a negative net issuance - gross issuance minus maturing bonds and calls due to refundings - of $17.9 billion, compared with the negative $3.4 billion three-year average for the month, Citi said.

For 2015, Citi estimates total gross issuance of $400 billion and positive $25 billion in net issuance. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)